Elemental: New Poster And Two New Images Today, Pixar and Disney have released a new poster and two new images for the upcoming Elemental. It will be released in theaters on June 16th.

Elemental got some love at the Disney presentation at CinemaCon last week, and we got the chance to screen some of the movie. It was the beginning that we got to see at the press day back in March, but it was nice to see it again and to see it in 3D. Pixar hasn't had the chance to really bounce back from the pandemic yet. Onward got the short end of the stick coming out mere weeks before everything shut down, while the next three films [Soul, Luca, Turning Red] all went to Disney+. Lightyear was the first to open in theaters, but thanks to a confusing marketing campaign or lack of internet, people didn't turn out for this one. So a lot is likely riding on Elemental when it comes to Pixar movies getting the chance to screen on the big screen. Today, we got a new poster along with two more high-quality images.

Elemental: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Disney and Pixar's Elemental, an all-new original feature film that transports moviegoers to an extraordinary place called Element City, where a host of elements live and work. The trailer showcases each element—air, earth, water, and fire—and what sets them apart, according to Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who's always stayed close to home in Firetown. In Elemental, which opens in theaters on June 16th, she finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar's filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience. Element City is inspired by big cities around the globe and embraces theorized contributions from each elemental community—from giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium.

Joining the previously announced voice cast, including Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, are Ronnie del Carmen as Ember's soon-to-be-retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember's love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade's stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O'Hara as Wade's welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember's admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film's original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

