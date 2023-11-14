Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: illumination, Migration, universal

Migration Has A New Trailer Before Christmas Release

A third trailer for Illumination animated film Migration has popped up online this morning. The film opens on December 23rd.

Migration is flying a bit under the radar at the moment, but that does not mean there is no chance it could make a ton of cash when it opens on December 23rd—starring the voice talents of Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell, Carol Kane, Caspar Jennings, Tresi Gazal, and Danny DeVito, from a screenplay by The White Lotus creator Mike White. Benjamin Renner directs it. Below, you can see the latest trailer for the film, though I am surprised that they didn't wait until Thanksgiving to release it during the Macy's Day Parade broadcast. I guess it was more important for Universal to pair it with Trolls Band Together this weekend.

Migration Synopsis

The Mallard family is in a bit of a rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids—teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen—the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip via New York City to tropical Jamaica. As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends, and accomplish more than they ever thought possible while teaching them more about each other—and themselves—than they ever imagined.

From a screenplay by Mike White, the Emmy-winning creator of The White Lotus and the screenwriter of School of Rock, Migration stars a top-flight comedic cast led by Oscar and Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Eternals) as anxious Mallard dad Mack and Emmy nominee Elizabeth Banks (Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect franchises) as Pam, the Mallards' daring, quick-witted matriarch. Caspar Jennings plays Dax, the Mallards' confident and restless son, and, in her feature film debut, Tresi Gazal plays Gwen, the family's innocent and lovable daughter. Golden Globe winner Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) voices the scrappy leader of a New York City pigeon gang; Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Carol Kane (The Princess Bride) plays Erin the heron, the first friend that the Mallards make on their journey; Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Lion King) voices a homesick Jamaican parrot locked away in a Manhattan restaurant, and BAFTA winner David Mitchell (Peep Show) plays the yogic leader of a mysterious duck farm. Legendary Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) co-stars as Mack's curmudgeonly, adventure-averse Uncle Dan.

