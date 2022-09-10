Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island In Theatres In September

Crunchyroll, one of the leading and ultimate anime streamers worldwide, is bringing Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island to select theaters across Crunchyroll's English-speaking territories this September. This feature film anime is a new side story written from the original Mobile Suit Gundam saga from 1979., featuring the regular cast of the story facing a new character created for the one-off feature film.

Mobile Suit Gundam began in 1979 as an animated series and exploded in popularity when Bandai launched toy models of the main character Gunpla (not a typo!). Gundam is now a worldwide phenomenon that has over 40 years of anime, movies, toys, and video games, and is widely credited as starting the popularity of the giant robot genre. It introduces politics and war to the genre of teenagers piloting giant robots for the first time in anime.

As the official synopsis goes, "After a covert mission goes wrong, Mobile Suit pilot Amuro Ray and his comrades are stranded on a remote island. The battalion was sent to a land called the Island of No Return to clear off any enemy forces, only to find a group of children and an enemy mecha attack. Now Amuro must find a way for them all to escape this mysterious land, but not before meeting a strange man—Cucuruz Doan."

Directed by Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island is an adaptation of the 15th episode of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series, and for the first time ever, the film will be available to fans outside of Asia. It also marks the first time it will be available in both English subbed and dubbed.

The limited engagement theatrical release of Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island includes a special two-day run in the United Kingdom on September 21 and 22 (with tickets on sale starting on September 16); in the United States on September 27 and 28; and in Canada on September 29 and October 1 (with advanced tickets for North America now on sale). The film will also have a special one-week engagement in cinemas in Australia beginning on September 29, with tickets on sale starting September 14. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CrunchyrollMovieNight.com.