Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Shazam Soundtrack

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the most fun entry into the DCEU or whatever they are calling it now, Shazam! This will be the debut vinyl release of the score by Ben Wallfisch, which will come on two colored 180-gram discs. You can see the cover for the release and the discs down below.

Mondo Shazam Soundtrack Release Details

"Mondo, in partnership with WaterTower Music, is proud to present the premiere vinyl pressing of Benjamin Wallfisch's triumphant score for the 2019 superhero comedy SHAZAM! Ben Wallfisch is one of the most incredible composers working today. He is a master of the genre but also impossible to pin down. His work on BLADE RUNNER 2049 is a masterclass in modern sci-fi. He redefined the sound of terror with his scores for IT Chapters 1 & 2 and last year's INVISIBLE MAN. To round the trifecta, though, he also has a playful side, which is no more present than in his ode to Williams and Goldsmith in SHAZAM! Just like the film, it is an immediate burst of energy, excitement and full of 80's filmmaking sincerity."

This is the next in what is going to be a series of releases from DC films over the course of 2021 from Mondo. They are even teasing a "BIG" release at some point, which to me is one of two things: a single release of the Prince soundtrack to Batman 89 or a Batman vinyl box set of some kind. For now, though, if you wanna add Shazam to your collection, you can do so Wednesday morning here.