Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: black panther 3, Marvel Studios

Nate Moore Is Leaving Marvel Studios But Will Produce Black Panther 3

Longtime producing partner Nare Moore is leaving Marvel Studios, but he will return for Black Panther 3, thus confirming that the film is in development.

Article Summary Nate Moore departs Marvel Studios, while confirming Black Panther 3 is in development.

Moore will return to produce Black Panther 3 despite exiting Marvel for other ventures.

Kevin Feige praises Moore's impact, hinting at an exciting new Wakanda project.

Denzel Washington's casting leak brought Black Panther 3 back into the spotlight.

Marvel Studios is losing one of its producing partners, but it sounds like he'll be returning for one more round in Wakanda specifically. Nate Moore has worked on many massive Marvel projects, from Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Eternals. He's been around the block at Marvel Studios, and according to Deadline, he'll be leaving to produce outside of Marvel Studios. Moore is currently set to produce for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, but in statements given to outlets about Moore leaving, Black Panther 3 was confirmed to be in development, and Moore will be returning for that.

"Nate is a fantastic executive and colleague as well as a wonderful friend to all of us here at Marvel Studios," Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito said. "He has been a core member of our team since 2010, and his influence will continue to reverberate in our storytelling. Although we'll miss him a great deal, we look forward to watching what he does next while also having the good fortune of working with him in a new way on our next Black Panther movie."

Black Panther 3 has been rumored for a long time, but the film popped up on the news cycle last month when Denzel Washington, of all people, leaked that he had a role in the movie during the press tour for Gladiator II. For a studio that hides its secrets and leans into the idea of the Marvel Snipers, the fact that this film was confirmed to exist during the Gladiator II press tour was just hysterical. Marvel hasn't been shy about wanting to continue exploring Wakanda. An animated show is on the way, and Ironheart is finally making its Disney+ debut next year. The end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever clearly set up more stories to come; it's just a matter of when those stories will make it to the big screen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!