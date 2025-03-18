Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina

New Ballerina Trailer Set To Be Released Tomorrow Plus 4 New Images

A new trailer for the first big-screen spin-off of John Wick, Ballerina, will be released tomorrow morning, but today, we have 4 new images.

The world of John Wick is expanding on the big screen sooner rather than later. Ballerina feels like it has been in development for a long time, but the movie is finally coming out in June, and everything we've seen so far looks very promising. This will be the test case as to whether or not there is gas in the John Wick tank without much John Wick. A new trailer is set to be released tomorrow, and Lionsgate is teasing a whole event about the thing. The live event starts at 7:00 AM PST tomorrow,w and the show begins at 7:10 AM PST. They have released four new images as well. Now that we know(?) John Wick 5 is happening, does that mean the the weight of the world doesn't rest on Ballerina anymore? We'll have to see; Keanu Reeves's knees can only take so much of this.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014 where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. A brief summary has been released, "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." From The World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to be released on June 6, 2025.

