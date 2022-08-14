New Thriller Camping Trip Reflects Tense Isolation of COVID Lockdowns

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with actor Jonathan Vanderzon and director Leonardo Fuica about the new film Camping Trip, due out on digital download on August 16. The film was shot at a secluded, gorgeous lakeshore in the middle of Covid lockdowns in Mont-Tremblant, Québec, Canada.

Say the producers:

In the summer of 2020, two couples decide to go on a COVID era camping trip after months of being in lockdown. The freedom of nature and the company of their best friends offer the group a rare sense of normality, but though secluded, they're not alone. Nearby, during a botched drop off, two goons decide to go rogue; inadvertently implicating the campers. What started as a fun-filled vacation quickly turns into a test of loyalty and survival. Suddenly the pandemic is the least of their worries.

Director Fuica points out that festival-goers have been amazed at how the film anticipated many of the lockdown conversations that would come later than the period in which the film was actually made. As the two couples enjoy their campout, they wonder aloud if the world will ever return to "normal" or will open up again. Vanderzon, meanwhile, discusses the process of getting to work on the isolated set, which involved strict rules about isolation and COVID testing before.

Fuica also discusses the fact that the horror film Camping Trip is his first English-language film, having been produced before strictly in French.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

