One Battle After Another Wins The Weekend Box Office

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another won the weekend box office, as the industry braces for Taylor Swift this weekend.

One Battle After Another won the weekend box office, scoring a record opening for a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film. It grossed $22.4 million and opened worldwide to $48 million. That is an okay start considering how much the movie cost to make, but also broke the streak of $40 million domestic openings for Warner Bros. It is too early to call this one any way, as it will be in theaters for a good long time as we head into awards season. It should have good legs, as critics and audiences love it. We shall see. It will hold onto the IMAX screens next week to pad those numbers.

PTA and Leo Make Their Money Before Swift Comes For All

One Battle After Another held off stiff competition from Gabby's Dollhouse, another new opener that pulled in $13.7 million. Not bad, and it should ultimately double its production budget when all is said and done. Third place sees double box office champ Demon Slayer take in $7 million, as it has sailed past the $100 million mark domestically. Fourth and fifth went to horror films, as The Conjuring: Last Rites made another $6 million, with newcomer The Strangers: Chapter 2 floundered a bit with $5.9 million, half what the last film did when it opened last May.

The weekend box office top five for September 26:

One Battle After Another- $22.4 million Gabby's Dollhouse- $13.7 million Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle- $7 million The Conjuring: Last Rites- $6.8 million The Strangers: Chapter 2- $5.9 million

Next week was supposed to be Dwayne Johnson's to win, as his awards film The Smashing Machine opens. Instead, Taylor Swift decided to ruin his day, as she will open her The Official Release Party of a Showgirl on Friday and will open at number one. The silver lining is that maybe A24 and Johnson will grab some extra eyeballs when the Swifties get to the theater and make a bit more than expected. One Battle After Another will slip to number three.

