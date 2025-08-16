Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged:

Rabbit Trap: Music Awakens Ancient Folk Magic In The First Trailers

Music that disturbs local, ancient folk magic isn't going to end well in the first trailer for Rabbit Trap, plus a poster and five HQ images.

Indie horror and folklore are a match made in heaven, and for all the times it works, we also see the times it falls apart. However, Rabbit Trap has the added benefit of Dev Patel, who is carving out such a neat little niche for himself in terms of what projects he decides to pursue. This one, which was a Sundance debut, is here to remind everyone that faeries are not creatures that you should dismiss when it comes to folklore and are, in fact, terrifying. So many of these horror films from film festivals are getting picked up and then released on streaming, never to be seen or heard of again, so it's really cool to see Magnet Releasing is giving this one a theatrical run. It might have a hard time finding an audience in a busy September, but horror fans are loyal to the genre, and, again, so many of the indies don't get the benefit of a theatrical release that the right audience could find this one through word of mouth from horror fans specifically. We got a new trailer, poster, and five high-quality images.

Rabbit Trap: Cast List, Release Date, Summary

Rabbit Trap, written and directed by Bryn Chainey, stars Dev Patel, Rosy McEwen, and Jade Croot. It will be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

Darcy (Patel) and Daphne (McEwen) Davenport are freshly decamped from London and taking up residence in an isolated cottage deep in the Welsh countryside in search of creative renewal and acoustic inspiration. When the couple set about exploring their new environs, recording instruments in tow, Darcy stumbles upon a "faerie circle" that emits a strange, unidentifiable frequency; this odd discovery is followed closely by the appearance of an otherworldly child (Croot) who claims to live nearby and is eager to befriend the Davenports. Soon the child becomes a fixture in their household, alternately ingratiating himself and raising suspicions, and exposing unacknowledged rifts and unexamined secrets that threaten to wreak psychological and spiritual havoc in the lives of his makeshift adoptive parents.

