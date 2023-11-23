Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, Rachel Zegler, snow white

Rachel Zegler on Snow White Being a Leader in the Live-Action Film

Snow White star Rachel Zegler reveals that the Disney character is leaning into a leadership role for the upcoming live-action movie.

The live-action adaptation of Disney classics has been hit and miss so far, but there's a profit to be made for the most part. Which is exactly why we keep seeing that happen. And while it's always important to follow any source material, there's also an inevitable desire for creatives to forge a new path or flesh out ideas briefly introduced in the past.

Now, the newest actor behind the iconic Disney role is dropping a few details about how the live-action Snow White film plans to reimagine the character.

Rachel Zegler Says Snow White Steps Into a Leadership Role

When discussing the film with Collider, star Rachel Zegler reveals, "Then something that kind of emerged was this leader within her that I was so happy that the writers wanted her to be, and the fact that it's born out of her upbringing, but she finds it within herself throughout the course of the film and throughout the people that love her in the film and show their love for her. Marc Webb and I kind of called it her third eye-opening. There's a couple of scenes in there where she's speaking like someone who's been alive for much longer than she has, and that's something that I relate to, something that I've been told all my life. So, getting to bring that to a character that I love so deeply and that I've spent so much time with now it's a really amazing thing as an actor and as a performer, and I can't wait for people to get to see it."

While previously discussing her involvement in the film, Gal Gadot noted that "[The production] was very exciting, and it was so much to shoot because it was so different than anything I've ever done. It's so delicious, delightful, and I could really go big and theatrical. I can't wait for you to watch this movie." So, at the very least, we now know that the cast is extremely passionate about the film they've created together!

Snow White stars Zeggler and Gadot, along with Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Andrew Burnap as Jonathan (an original character created for the film), and Colin Michael Carmichael in an undisclosed role.

Snow White is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on March 21, 2025.

