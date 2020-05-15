Rob Liefeld Decides To Lie About Deadpool 3 From Now On

Rob Liefeld has a lot of opinions about a lot of things, and that includes the future of the Deadpool film franchise. Last week, he said that there is no movement at all on more installments. As the creator of the character, Rob Liefeld takes a certain amount of ownership on Wade Wilson, so people tend to ask him about the franchise a lot. As is usually the case when he talks, his comments went all over the place, saying that he has been criticizing Disney and that Deadpool is dead, etc. etc. Well, he seemed to learn his lesson, because, in a new Gizmodo chat, Rob says he thinks from now on he will just lie when asked about it.

Rob Liefeld Will Lie About Deadpool if You Ask Him

"Do I know that there is no movement on a Deadpool 3 right now? I know that. Yes," explained Rob Liefeld. "And does that worry me? No. Not at all. What I did was I answered a question honestly. And what I learned this week is just lie. Just tell people everything is lollipop and unicorns and rainbows, and you'll be better off in your life because people want to be lied to. Just because some guy goes, 'Yeah, We're still moving along' that's code for 'There's nothing to see here.'"

"Regardless of whatever inside perspective I may have, what I do know is that until a movie is put on a schedule, it's not taken seriously," Rob Liefeld said. "And what people don't like is that I have assessed the schedule for the next, give or take, five years and I don't see Deadpool on it. [So] I don't see that it can arrive earlier than that." So there you go, everyone. From now on, when asked about the Deadpool movie franchise, Rob Liefeld is going to lie to you about it. Which, in the long run, means that nobody will be able to write articles like this one about it. So thanks, Rob.