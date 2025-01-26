Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, lionsgate, robert pattinson, twilight

Robert Pattinson Justifiably Urges Twilight Critics to Move On

Robert Pattinson shares his confusion over the continued aggression toward the Twilight franchise from Lionsgate.

The Twilight film franchise, based on the popular book series by Stephenie Meyer, has remained a significant cultural phenomenon since the release of the first film in 2008. Despite the polarizing reactions from fans and critics alike, the series' success is undeniable, with an impressive box office performance and a lasting impact on pop culture.

Right out of the gate, Twilight faced a divided audience. While many fans were captivated by Bella Swan's story and supernatural romances with vampire Edward Cullen and werewolf Jacob Black, others criticized the series for its perceived lack of depth and overly dramatic narrative. Nevertheless, the franchise struck a chord with its target audience, particularly teenagers, and became a cultural touchstone for a generation. In fact, the five-film series grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time. This financial achievement was fueled by the fervent fanbase, who flocked to theaters for midnight screenings, attended fan conventions, and engaged in extensive online communities dedicated to the series.

Robert Pattinson on the Ongoing Animosity Towards Twilight

Still, Twilight's impact extended beyond the box office. It helped launch the careers of its lead actors, including Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner. Pattinson, who played the brooding vampire Edward Cullen, has since taken on diverse roles, showcasing his acting range and earning critical acclaim. During a recent interview with GQ Spain, Pattinson reflected on the franchise's legacy, stating, "It fascinates me that people keep telling me: 'Man, Twilight ruined the vampire genre'. Are you still anchored in that shit? How can something that happened almost 20 years ago make you sad? It's very crazy." And honestly, he has a good point.

While it may not have won over all critics, its influence on the vampire genre and young adult fiction is undeniable. The Twilight series brought a unique perspective to the supernatural romance narrative and paved the way for similar franchises, such as The Hunger Games and Divergent.

The entire Twilight franchise can currently be streamed via Hulu if you're a fan, or just looking to give it a shot.

