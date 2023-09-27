Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, lionsgate, saw, saw x

Saw X Director Says the Film Was Much Longer at One Point in Time

The director of Saw X is sharing details about the film's lengthy final cut and how it could have actually been an even longer movie.

Saw X is just a few days from its theatrical release, marking the 10th entry of the popular (and gruesome) franchise – ushering in the return of a fan-favorite era when John Kramer was still at the center of the bloodbath. While the film will be pretty long as-is, we've learned that the rough edit of Saw X had even longer scenes and content that didn't make it to the final cut.

Saw X Director Discusses its Necessary Runtime

When speaking to The Direct, Saw X filmmaker Kevin Greutert shared that the film initially had a much longer runtime, telling the site, "Well, believe it or not, the film was a lot longer at first. And this is very new for me because every film I've ever directed came in a lot shorter than I wanted it to. So, in the case of this one, we spent so much time writing it and shooting it… the first cut of the film was super long… This film came in longer than I had intended it to; we shot a lot on the set. There were a lot of script pages and just a lot that we wanted to capture. So, I had to trim the film down and, take out some scenes, and shorten some scenes more than I wanted. So, I'm hoping that even though the film is almost two hours long, it doesn't feel bloated or that it drags anywhere. You know, because this was sort of the cream of the footage that we shot."

The film's official synopsis reads: "John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps."

The Lionsgate film Saw X is in theaters on September 29, 2023.

