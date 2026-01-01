Posted in: Horror, Movies, Paramount Pictures, Trailer | Tagged: Ghostface, Paramount Pictures, scream 7

Scream 7: Ghostface Posts Their Resolutions List For The New Year

It is a new year, and Ghostface has a resolutions list to follow before he returns to theaters in Scream 7 on February 27.

Article Summary Ghostface returns with fresh New Year's resolutions ahead of Scream 7's theatrical release this February.

Classic Scream icons like Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reunite with surprise franchise returns promised.

Kevin Williamson directs Scream 7, bringing back original series elements and co-writing the script.

Debate rages on whether it's time to move on from legacy characters and focus on the new Scream generation.

Scream 7 is coming out in just a few weeks now, and Ghostface took to X today to post his resolutions list for the new year and sequel. Basically, everyone who has ever been in one of the films is back. The cast includes Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner. Also back are Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette, all three of whom have died in previous installments—two Ghostfaces and arguably the second most important character of the franchise. Even Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original film, returns as director, working from a script he co-wrote with Gary Busick.

Scream 7 Looks To Scare Up Some Winter Bucks At The Box Office

Here is the official synopsis: "When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all."

I am still not convinced this won't be terrible. That trailer up there looks like a TV movie, and I am about ready to leave the legacy cast behind. I was much more interested in the new generation that starred in the last two films and where they seemed to be heading with that story, but we all know what happened there. I am just not that interested in Ghostface running around and being clumsy while chasing Neve and Courtney anymore. Let this era die and bring us some more fresh blood, and I will be more excited.

Scream 7 will be in theaters on February 27.

