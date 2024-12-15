Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: mckenna grace, scream 7

Scream 7 Adds Horror Vet Mckenna Grace To Cast

Scream 7 has added Mckenna Grace to the growing cast ahead of production beginning on the latest film in the franchise.

Article Summary Mckenna Grace joins Scream 7, enhancing a star-studded cast with Neve Campbell returning.

Christopher Landon exits as Scream 7 director after losing stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Franchise faces turmoil with unexpected cast exits and director changes ahead of filming.

Fans hope Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown return after thrilling performances in Scream 6.

Scream 7 has added horror vet Mckenna Grace to its growing cast, including the returning scream queen Neve Campbell, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, and Asa Germann. Still no word on who else might be back in the film from the original set of movies or the recent hit sequels, though there has been talk about Courtney Cox being back once again as Gail. The news of the casting was reported by Deadline. The film will be directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original 1996 film from a script by Gary Busick.

Scream 7 Should Start Filming Early Next Year

After the success of the sixth film in the franchise last year, the announcement of a seventh installment felt like a foregone conclusion. It took a long while to get that announcement, however. That was the first sign that Spyglass and Paramount may have a problem on their hands. After a six-month wait, we learned that Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) would take over the director's chair for part seven, replacing Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who helmed the last two films to critical acclaim and box office success. While staying on as producers, it was curious why they allowed Universal to poach them for another horror project when they had spent two movies setting up a new Scream universe for a new generation.

Then, last November happened. After a round of social media posts deemed controversial, new franchise star Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7. A day later, we learned that Jenna Ortega, the other new star of the franchise and one of Hollywood's biggest young names, would also not be returning due to scheduling conflicts. Many still think it was in solidarity with Barrera, though the studios say that her exit was known for a while behind closed doors. Finally, two days ago, Landon announced on social media that he had left the project weeks ago. It's not hard to put the pieces together there; it was probably after the two franchise leads were gone.

I do hope they bring back Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown. I really enjoyed them in part six, and it would be a shame if they lost out after all the hoopla that happened.

