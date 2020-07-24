Sony Moves Spider-Man 3 From November 2021 to December 2021

Disney and Sony Pictures have decided to take advantage of the empty release date now that Avatar 2 has decided to delay a year. According to Deadline, the third Spider-Man movie from Marvel and Sony to move the film from November 5th, 2021, to December 17th, 2021, and there aren't any other movies currently on that date. It isn't that surprising that Disney and Sony would take that date since that mid-December release date has gone over exceptionally well for Disney with multiple movies pulling in extremely high box office numbers. No one wanted to compete with an Avatar sequel, and now no one is going to want to compete with a Marvel movie either. Tom Holland is set to return along with director Jon Watts. There haven't been any possible script details released, but J. Jonah Jameson ha said that he has shot another cameo, and Spider-Man 3 could easily be one of those movies.

There have been a ton of delays this week alone as the reality of the COVID situation comes into focus. Warner Bros. has pulled Tenet from the release schedule entirely and moved The Conjuring 3 from September 11th to June 4th, 2021. Disney announced today that it is removing Mulan from the schedule entirely and moving all of the Star Wars movies a year and the Avatar sequels a year as well. Paramount Pictures has also delayed the releases of A Quiet Place Part II and Top Gun: Maverick from September of this year to April of next year and December of this year to June of next year, respectively. At the moment, we don't know what the rest of the year looks like, but it's looking more and more likely that we won't see many movies in 2020.