John Boyega Reflects On Star Wars And That Finn/Poe Chemistry

John Boyega plays Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. He was even the first character we met from the film's as his stormtrooper character was the first person to pop up in that first teaser trailer. Through three films, Boyega played Finn as a bit of a hot-head, by loyal to his friends and learned to step up when he was needed. Say what you will about Finn, and many have, but his character actually has some visible growth in the trilogy. John Boyega is now done with Star Wars, at least for the time being, and in a chat with CinemaBlend, discussed how he is using the end of the trilogy to reflect on everything that happened to him, along with those Finn/Poe shippers.

John Boyega is a Star Wars Fan First

"I think for me, honestly, it's been all good. Obviously, I'm not living with millions of fans all across the world. The only time I really get to see and interact with fans is when I'm online. But for most of it, for me, it's been great because I've been able to go home and ask that fundamental question that I couldn't answer throughout the six years [which] was, 'What just happened to me?' You know what I mean? It's like, now I'm home, and there's so much Star Wars memorabilia stuff. I've still got my audition scripts. I've still got notes for what time I'm supposed to get to the audition and schedule, all of that stuff. So it's more of a time, for me anyway, to just kind of be a bit nostalgic and really take in the moments that I was able to enjoy. And then now, I have time for family. So it's really, really a win-win."

As for those that felt that he and Poe (played by Oscar Issac) should have ended up together in a romantic relationship, he had this to say:

"I don't think anybody really digged our chemistry until maybe when we had that original audition," he said. "The chemistry was so great that I think that idea came from the fans, to be honest. There wasn't a conversation about it during episode seven, even when Oscar does the mouth bite. I think what you're seeing there is the love between me and Oscar in real life which is our intense bromance. But then obviously it just wasn't going in that direction," he continued. "But we would play it up, we did a little bit. We'd just think about it. The hugs, the hand on the back of the neck. I'm like, 'Okay Oscar, you're giving them a little nugget.' So the fans maybe that wanted Finn-Poe can believe that whatever happened in the trilogy, maybe perhaps something happened in the future, who knows?"