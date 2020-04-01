"Tenet": Michael Caine Has No Clue What the Film is About

Tenet is still scheduled to be released, for now, in July. The new Christopher Nolan film is not surprisingly shrouded in mystery, and even though we have seen a trailer for the film we still don't really have much of an idea about the story or what Tenet even means. We are not alone in that, as not even the cast seems to know what it is about. In a recent interview with The Hindu, Nolan favorite Michael Caine explained that he doesn't have the slightest idea what Tenet is:

"[Nolan] is so secretive he won't let me have the script. All I had was one day's work and he gave me my pages. I did my part and shot only with John David. I haven't heard anything since."

Tenet Continues Caine/Nolan Pairing

Michael Caine and Christopher Nolan are no strangers to each other. The pair have worked together on many films now, to great success. Those films include The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar, and now Tenet. Caine argues that he is now Nolan's good luck charm of sorts:

"All the films I have made with him have raked in over a billion dollars, so he has to have me in a film even if he has no part for me. In Dunkirk, I was only a voice-over and I got billing in the credit title."

Of all the films that have been delayed right now, this is the one that would bum me out the most. Anytime Nolan releases a new film it is an event and even better if it is an original concept, Inception-style. Tenet looks like it should be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan, stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. It will be released on July 17, 2020, hopefully.