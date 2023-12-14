Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: damien leone, film, horror, terrifier, terrifier 2

Terrifier Creator Says the Franchise Could Open Up into Other Mediums

The mastermind behind the popular Terrifier franchise is suggesting that we might get to witness Art the Clown in other mediums.

The indie-horror film franchise known as Terrifier has already earned a lot of attention for its grotesque bloodshed and creepy slasher villain, Art the Clown, with a third film confirmed to be coming soon. And much like the killers from Scream, Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, or even Friday the 13th, the film's mastermind is looking to expand Art's terrors into various arenas in the near future. Why not, right?!

Terrifier Creator on Expanding the Fim's Legacy

While speaking with Screen Rant, the film's creator, Damien Leone, was asked about expanding the franchise's reach through other avenues, with the filmmaker teasing, "Oh, I would love it, and that's a dream. I would love to have a house in Halloween Horror Nights. There's already been talks of it over the years, so hopefully, that becomes a reality because, like you said, there's just so many cool environments, and now we're adding all these cool characters besides Art the Clown, these other creepy characters that you could really put in there, it could be a really cool experience."

Leone then admitted that the franchise has been in talks to explore an interactive medium, noting, "Also, I would love a video game. We were just playing the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre game, we were at the makers of the game, in their office where they created the game and everything, a couple of nights ago, and that was so cool. He would lend himself so well to a video game like that, you could be trapped in the warehouse surviving from the original Terrifier, or you could be in the Terrifier haunted attraction from the end of Terrifier 2; it could be so much fun. It would be cool to be Sienna, too; I think to be this hero fighting Art the Clown decked out in this armor, it'd be cool for the victim and the villain, it would be a great game, and there's interest there too, so hopefully those happen in the near future."

Given the popularity of Terrifier and its upcoming third entry slated for 2024, it's only a matter of time before fans push for some Dead By Daylight DLC, solo game, or even pop-up appearances to capitalize on its cult audience.

All things considered, would you be interested in seeing more opportunities for the popular horror franchise?

