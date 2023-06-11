Posted in: Exclusive, Horror, Interview, Movies, Shudder | Tagged: Bomani J Story, Chad L. Coleman, Crypt TV, Denzel Whitaker, exclusive, interview, Laya DeLeon Hayes, rlje films, shudder, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster: Chad L Coleman on Film's Empathy

Chad L. Coleman (Superman & Lois) talks to Bleeding Cool about his latest horror film in RLJE Films The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster.

Chad L. Coleman has become one of the most venerable presences on the screen, especially on television, with memorable roles on The Walking Dead, The Orville, Superman & Lois, The Expanse, Girls5eva, and Invincible. He does take the occasional film role with his recent turns on the action thriller Copshop (2021), A Christmas Prayer (2022), and Shooting Stars (2023). Coleman spoke to Bleeding Cool about his latest indie horror film in RLJE Films & Shudder's The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, working with director Bomani J Story and costars Laya DeLeon Hayes and Denzel Whitaker. The Frankenstein-inspired film follows Vicaria (Hayes), a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life.

Coleman on the Empathy Behind The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster?'

Coleman: The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, the title itself, that's all I knew. It hit me, and I was like, "Wow! What percolated was a lot of social and political implications of how an African-American girl is perceived, how an African-American male is perceived, and often stereotypically as angry. The black dude is a monster. That was like, "Wow!" That's what struck me. When I read the script, I was like, "This young man, Bomani J Story, is fierce and brave to want to take on a classic and be able to speak through that classic about the conditions of people in marginalized places." That bore me over.

I'm also a father, so I grieve for my sisters and brothers and the struggle. What we're up against in challenging places. All those things resonated, and then I became a huge 'Frankenstein' fan, including the funny ones, the TV, and the movie. This is a classic iconic character and the horror genre. I love it when people can take on classics, like what was done with 'Hamilton.' You don't usually see that populated with people of color while it still has relevance and weight, and it's still incredibly compelling, not an agitprop deal. You lend this story to the plight of some people of color, see that it has weight and relevance, and [you must ask], "Why not through that lens?"

How do you describe the set that Bomani ran?

Open, collaborative, hot, and sweaty [laughs]. Bommai is a joiner. He brings people together; you always feel your importance and your presence with him. He's also always nurturing that, and he's open, but he also has a calming influence. He's a young dude, but his vibe and spirit are an old soul in there which I love and appreciate.

How do you break down your chemistry with costars on set like Laya and Denzel?

Denzel and I have known each other forever, and I've done two other projects; one is a personal project. That's how much of a fan I am of his, things that haven't come out. There are things that he's working on, so I've always been a huge fan of his and love seeing him take on this role that people wouldn't expect him to normally be cast in.

I just met Laya, but I'm a member of the family now, and her parents feel like brothers and sisters to me. They have Southern roots, and I'm from Virginia, so we bonded and clicked. Laya is a superstar, and I'm working on something for her to be the lead in another television show. This young lady has what you call "it." Her talent is undeniable, and who she is as a person: graceful, smart, funny, present, and honest. I love the experience.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, which also stars Reilly Brooke Stith and Keith Holliday, comes to theaters on June 9th and on digital and on-demand on June 23rd. You can check out our other interviews with Coleman here, talking about The Walking Dead and The Orville.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!