The Walking Dead Star Chad L. Coleman on Tyreese's Enduring Legacy Chad L. Coleman (The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster) spoke with Bleeding Cool about AMC's The Walking Dead & Tyreese Williams' legacy.

Chad L. Coleman has had a long & storied career in television, spanning over three decades since his debut in NBC's Here and Now in 1992. Earlier in his career, he appeared in several procedurals, including the Law & Order franchise, New York Undercover, The Wire, Criminal Minds, and CSI: Miami. In recent years, he's appeared in some of the biggest hit series and cult favorites, including The Walking Dead, Family Guy, The Expanse, Arrow, The Orville, The Goldbergs, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Invincible, and currently stars in Superman & Lois. While promoting his horror film in RLJE's The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, Coleman spoke about the one franchise most fans still come at him for in the AMC series as Tyreese Williams, the hammer-wielding favorite, who made his debut in the season three episode "Made to Suffer," appearing in 29 episodes across three seasons.

The Walking Dead: Chad L. Coleman Making Sense of Tyreese's Legacy

"I don't think I understood how to put words to it back then [about his legacy as Tyreese]," Coleman said. "What it means to be strong but also forgiving? What do we want our men to look like? I get it now because a man without vulnerability is problematic. To his family, community, and the world at large. A man without vulnerability, because back then people were hitting me with 'Ah! You're too soft!' That's not what they did in the graphic novel. I was proud of the power of smashing somebody in the head with a hammer but also caring for a little child. I now understand the beauty and power of that. What do we need today? I would say we need more Tyreeses in the world today."

Tyreese joined Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) group along with his sister Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), Allen (Daniel Thomas May), Ben (Tyler Chase), and Donna (Cherie Dvorak) when they took shelter at the West Georgia Correctional Facility in season three. The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, which also stars Laya DeLeon Hayes, Denzel Whitaker, Reilly Brooke Stith, and Keith Holliday, comes to theaters, digital, and on-demand on June 9th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!