The Batman Scores $21.6 Million In Previews

The Batman is now in theaters, and audiences are pretty jazzed for this take on The Dark Knight, as the film has scored $21.6 million at the box office already after Thursday's debut screenings. That figure also includes $4 million in previews from Tuesday and Wednesday night, which were Imax for the most part. So, $14 million for Thursday, which is ahead of Justice League and Wonder Woman, but behind Batman Vs. Superman, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. Industry estimates put it somewhere between $120-150 million for the weekend, though the strong word of mouth so far could push it to the upper part of the estimates. We here at BC felt a couple of different ways about The Batman. [Editor's Note: That's one way to put it.]

The Batman Takes Over The Box Office

"From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson ("Tenet," "The Lighthouse") as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz ("Big Little Lies," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald") as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano ("Love & Mercy," "12 Years a Slave") as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright ("No Time to Die," "Westworld") as the GCPD's James Gordon; John Turturro (the "Transformers" films, "The Plot Against America") as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard ("The Magnificent Seven," "Interrogation") as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson ("Farewell Amor") as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the "Planet of the Apes" films, "Black Panther") as Alfred; and Colin Farrell ("The Gentlemen," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them") as Oswald Cobblepot."

We will have the full Weekend Box Office report on Sunday, and until then, if you are heading to the theater this weekend, stay safe out there.