The Dive is a White-Knuckle Thriller for As Big a Screen as Possible

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Maximilian Erlenwein, director and co-writer of the new film The Dive, which is in theaters now.

Say the producers:

SYNOPSIS: A deep-sea diving trip at one of the world's most remote spots becomes a fight for survival for sisters Drew and May when a catastrophic landslide sends rocks tumbling into the sea. After being struck by the rockfall, May now lies 28 meters below the surface, trapped by debris and unable to move. With dangerously low levels of oxygen, it is up to Drew to fight for her sister's life. She must put her own life in jeopardy and risk paying the ultimate sacrifice. But with no help in sight, time is quickly running out… Directed by Maximilian Erlenwein (Stereo), he co-wrote The Dive with Joachim Hedén (Breaking Surface). The film stars Louisa Krause ("Billions") and Sophie Lowe (Medieval).

In the conversation, the director talks about how difficult it is to cast a movie that takes place mostly underwater– it turned out to be too hard to find actors who could already scuba dive, and instead, he focused on relationships. Once he found a pair of actors who meshed well as sisters, they then had to undergo dive training. Whereas older films like For Your Eyes Only would fake diving scenes by having actors move slowly on a sound stage, The Dive is all real, with the actors mostly filing in the ocean and sometimes in a filming tank. The result is riveting and sometimes so tense it's almost unbearable as the characters come up with clever ways to beat the countdown to breathlessness.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the trailer:

