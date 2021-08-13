The 'Forever In Development' Spawn Movie Gets a New Writer

Methinks it's time for the Spawn movie to join the likes of projects where they do not exist until the final credits roll on the screening a la Deadpool, Uncharted, or the Halo TV series. For those of you not keeping up, Spawn was launched in 1992 by Todd McFarlane and is probably one of the best examples of 90s comics that aren't drawn by Rob Liefeld. The comic got adapted into a pretty cheesy but not the worst thing in the world movie back in 1997, right before comic book movies started to become a thing again.

In 2015, McFarlane announced his intentions to do another Spawn movie, only this time it would be R-rated and be a closer adaptation of the comic books. McFarlane was saying that he was going to direct and write this movie which means you could have technically called Spawn an auteur project. Blumhouse signed on to produce, and they also managed to bring on Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner to star. It was supposed to get off of the ground in 2019 but never did, and Joker doing numbers at the box office may have renewed interest. We haven't heard much since, but it sounds like McFarlane is finally letting someone else take on responsibility for this movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Broken City writer Brian Tucker has been brought on to write the script.

At the moment, it's unclear whether Foxx and Renner are still attached to Spawn in any capacity or if they are going to recast. That being said, this is the right decision. McFarlane clearly has a lot of love for the character, but the problem with loving something is you don't have any distance to try and see when something isn't working. He's also directing, and this will be his first movie directing job which is already something incredibly difficult to pull off. Yes, he has directed some shorts, but a massive production like this is a completely different thing. McFarlane handing over writing duties to someone else shows that he understands that films are collaborative mediums, and you can't wear every single hat without collapsing under the pressure of the project. This was the best possible decision for this project, and hopefully, it can finally get off of the ground.

