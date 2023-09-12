Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, horror, The Nun, the nun II

The Nun II Star Brings Great Energy On and Off-Camera

The director of The Nun II is discussing what it's like to work with the actor who's responsible for the terrifying titular character.

Even if horror isn't your thing, you've likely seen The Conjuring Universe's interpretation of a scary demonic nun in some capacity. Because, in just a few years, she's already become a modern staple for the franchise, which has already led to two spinoff films so far, The Nun in 2018 and The Nun II in theaters now. And naturally, you just can't help but wonder about the person underneath the terrifying makeup because we've already received so many incredible horror villain actors who fearlessly dive into a project over the years. So what's it like to actually work with The Nun actor Bonnie Aarons?

What the Actor Behind The Nun II Brings to the Film On and Off-Screen

When discussing the star behind the titular character with People, The Nun II director Michael Chaves explained, "Bonnie is such a horror icon, and she's been in so many great horror films. This is obviously her defining role; this is the one everyone knows her for. She's got a great scary energy on set. When she gets into makeup and steps on set, it is really chilling. She's really in it, and it brings an energy, and I think everybody responds to it. The crew responds to it, and the actors respond to it. She is, it should be said, a lovely person outside and just the total opposite. She's very fun and lively and easy to talk to. Just a great person."

He later makes sure to tell the magazine, "She can break. She's not an actor who isn't reasonable. She's not like — you don't need to call her Valak or douse her with holy water to get her on set; she's great to work with. When she turns it on, she turns it on." And after watching her bring terror to the film's feared role, who even wants to question his assessment anyway?

The Nun II is in theaters now, just in time for all your delightful, spooky season cinematic needs!

