Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: The Running Man

The Running Man: Final Trailer Teases The Impossible Odds

The odds are not in Ben's favor in the final trailer for The Running Man, which will be released in theaters this Friday.

Article Summary The Running Man drops its final trailer ahead of its theatrical release this Friday.

Stephen King's classic gets a new, high-stakes action adaptation with an impossible-to-win game at its core.

Glen Powell stars as Ben Richards, facing lethal odds on a deadly TV show run by Josh Brolin’s character.

The trailer highlights fresh story twists, including unexpected alliances that could shake up the deadly system.

Another Stephen King adaptation is making its way to the big screen this weekend, and it's going to be a big one if the footage and cast are anything to go by. The November box office is already off to a fascinating start with Predator: Badlands doing as well as it did so at this point, it's anyone's game. And in the case of this movie, the game is quite literal. The final trailer for the film has been released, and it is really leaning into not only the game aspect of this story, but also the fact that it's an impossible game that not only has no one ever won, but it's designed for no one to ever win, period. We also see how changing the system, instead of one man against the world, this time there are allies, might be the thing that helps Ben Richards (Glen Powell) beat those impossible odds.

The Running Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show's charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

The Running Man, directed by Edgar Wright, stars Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, with Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin. It will be released in theaters on November 14th, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!