The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Shows New CinemaCon Poster

Lionsgate released their latest wide poster for their upcoming self-aware comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent that stars Nicolas Cage as a fictionalized version of himself who is cash-strapped agreeing to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party. Cage goes uncover for the CIA as an informant since the superfan in question is a drug kingpin ang gets cast in a Quentin Tarantino movie. The poster shows Cage alongside Javi, the superfan played by Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984) enjoying some sun on the coastline.

Directed by Tom Gormican and co-written by Kevin Etten, the film also stars Sharon Horgan (HouseBroken, This Way Up, Disenchantment), Tiffany Haddish (Tuca & Bertie, Solar Opposites), and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother, The Matrix 4). Slated for an April 22, 2022 release, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent allows Cage to revisit a few of his iconic characters from his over 100+ titles throughout his 40+ year career including Face/Off (1997), Con Air (1997). Leaving Las Vegas (1995), and Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000).

This isn't the first project of its unique commentary where an actor goes after his/her own celebrity with Spike Jonze's Being John Malkovich (1999) where a puppeteer discovers a portal that allows him inside the mind of the actor, who makes as appearance as himself. Ryan Reynolds loves to constantly remind his fans of his failed outing in 2011's Green Lantern for DC and Warner Bros using both Deadpool films to cast as much shade as humanly possible of his past mistake even to the point where the title character "kills" the actor at point blank range. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon poked fun at their blossoming careers and subsequent selling out as they're hitting it big in Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001). The most absurd self-aware thrashing of his own career goes to Jean-Claude Van Damme in JCVD (2008) where the actor goes as deep and dark as it gets in his frequent self-monologues to the audience.