The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Why Nicolas Cage Won't See It

Across Nicolas Cage's 40+ year career spanning over 100 projects, there's hardly anything he won't challenge himself with as an actor. Watching, on the other hand, is another story. While promoting his latest film, Prisoners of the Ghostland, the actor opened up to Collider about his upcoming project, the fourth-wall breaking action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where he plays a fictionalized version of himself. He's down on his luck and accepted $1 million to attend the birthday party of a billionaire fan played by Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), who just also happens to be a ruthless drug lord.

While Cage has several films on the docket aside from Pig, Willy's Wonderland, and Jiu-Jitsu, and the aforementioned Prisoners, the actor doesn't think he'll see Unbearable any time soon when it comes to his approach to the Tom Gormican film. "I'm still trying to answer it," he said. "One of my answers is that I'm never going to see that movie. I'm told it's a good movie. My manager, Mike Nilon, who is also a producer on it, looked at it. He was very happy. I'm told the audience loved the movie. But it's just too much of a whacked-out trip for me to go to a movie theater and watch me play Tom Gormican's highly neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me because he kept pushing me in that direction. I said, 'Tom, that's not really me. I'm really [made of] quiet, meditative, thoughtful moments. I'm not this neurotic, high-strung, anxiety-ridden guy all the time.' But he said, 'well, neurotic Cage is the best Cage.' I said, 'okay, okay. Let's go, man. I'll do what you want.' I won't see it. But I do hope you enjoy it."

Written by Gormican and Kevin Etten (Workaholics), Liongate's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also stars Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, and Sharon Hogan, releases on April 22, 2022.