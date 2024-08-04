Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world, marvel, Marvel Studios, The Incredible Hulk, tim blake nelson

Tim Blake Nelson on Returning for Captain America: Brave New World

Actor Tim Blake Nelson discusses his return to post-Incredible Hulk return to Marvel in Captain America: Brave New World.

Article Summary Tim Blake Nelson expresses excitement about reprising his role in Captain America: Brave New World.

Nelson explains that his character now requires 18 years of additional life experience for depth and pathos.

The 2025 film marks a significant sequel-like return for characters from 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

Nelson discussed his unexpected return during an interview at San Diego Comic-Con with Screen Rant.

In 2008, Marvel dropped the first film associated with their expansive MCU roster, centered on the heavy-hitter Hulk (titled The Incredible Hulk). After the release of the film, Hulk was eventually recast with Mark Ruffalo stepping into the role for Edward Norton — leaving little room for cameos and story callbacks outside of Thaddeus Ross and Abomination. However, when the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World drops in 2025, fans will finally see the first major sequel-ish attempt to The Incredible Hulk, as it enlists several actors to reprise their roles nearly 17 years later.

Now, during a recent chat between Screen Rant and actor Tim Blake Nelson at San Diego Comic-Con, The Incredible Hulk star detailed his excitement about the character's return via Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World, explaining, "I have to say that I had given up on coming back [to the role] as well, and not without a tremendous amount of despair. But I'm glad it took this long because the character I [play], actually, I think, demands my own life experience over the past 18 years. Because there's a real depth and rage and pathos to this guy, and I needed 18 more years of life experience to try and pull that off."

Captain America: Brave New World Cast, Plot Summary, and Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

