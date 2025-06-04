Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: mattel, monster high, universal

Monster High Film Hires M3GAN Director Gerard Johnstone

Universal and Mattel Studios are teaming up for a big theatrical Monster High film, and this morning, they hired a director.

Monster High is coming to the big screen courtesy of Mattel Studios and Universal, and today they tapped M3GAN and M3GAN 2.0 director Gerald Johnstone. Variety had the news, and they also reported that the story of the film would be an original one based on the world of the popular line of dolls that are children of famous monsters.

"Gerard's unique vision and genre-blending style make him the perfect fit for this film. This is exactly what we're building at Mattel Studios as we continue to work with top talent to tell fresh, unexpected stories from our rich portfolio of brands," Mattel Studios President and Chief Content Officer Robbie Brenner said. "'Monster High' is a fan-favorite franchise with endless storytelling potential, and we are thrilled to reimagine it in a monstrously exciting way with Gerard at the helm."

Monster High Should Be A Tim Burton-esque Romp

The director himself added, "With 'Barbie,' Mattel Studios demonstrated that they're not afraid to take bold swings with their IP. What makes 'Monster High' so exciting for me is the opportunity to play in the sandbox of so many iconic monster myths, and getting to do that alongside Akiva, Robbie, and Universal Pictures is a total dream. I can't wait for audiences to step into the weird, wonderful world of misfit magic we're about to create."

I see this as a massive property for Mattel; it could even be as big as Barbie if they put the same energy into it. Parents who are horror fans are a huge untapped market, as they are always looking for entry points like this to get the next generation hooked on the genre. The dolls themselves have had a huge comeback these last couple of years, even introducing a sub-line of dolls based on horror icons. Imagine the cameo possibilities for the film if they can nab some of those. We will have much more on this as it develops.

