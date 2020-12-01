James Wan Brings In Overlord's Julius Avery For Van Helsing Film

Van Helsing will hunt again. James Wan will produce a new film version of the Monster Hunter for Universal, and he is bringing in Overlord director Julius Avery to helm the project. The script being used is penned by Eric Pearson, by Avery will be giving it his own polish. Little about the film is known, except that this version of Van Helsing will be wildly different than the 2004 Hugh Jackman film that history has not been kind to. This also continues the revitalization of the Universal Monsters properties that began earlier this year with the release of Blumhouse's The Invisible Man to universal acclaim and box office before the theaters all shutdown. Deadline had the news first.

Van Helsing Is In Great Hands. Watch Overlord If You Haven't

They really screwed up with that first Van Helsing film, making it basically a superhero film. What they always needed to do with the character is to hire a quirky, smart-aleck person to handle the monster hunter. Think the Robert Downey Jr. version of Sherlock. While not my favorite take on that character, you are basically starting from scratch with Van Helsing. That tone works way better here. That would be the best way to give it a modern update as well, finding the balance bringing the core of the character forward to modern times. Avery should be able to handle that in spades. Seriously, if, for some reason, you have not seen his film Overlord yet, please do so.

Now imagine what he could do with the creature designs for the Universal Monsters and how gory and beautiful this could be. This may have just become my most anticipated of the Universal Monsters reimaginings. Here's hoping this gets in front of cameras very soon.