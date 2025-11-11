Posted in: Microsoft, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: 5-Hour Energy, Mock Melon Brew, The Outer Worlds 2

5-Hour Energy Launches The Outer Worlds 2's Mock Melon Brew

5-Hour Energy has officially launched the second of the two flavors for The Outer Worlds 2, as Mock Melon Brew is now available

Article Summary 5-Hour Energy introduces Mock Melon Brew, a new flavor inspired by The Outer Worlds 2 video game.

This flavor delivers a sun-simulated, zero-sugar watermelon taste packed with B-vitamins and 230mg of caffeine.

Each Mock Melon Brew bottle includes a code to unlock an exclusive Raptidon pet skin in The Outer Worlds 2.

Mock Melon Brew follows the earlier Purpleberry Punch release, expanding the gaming collaboration lineup.

5-Hour Energy has launched the second flavor inspired by the video game The Outer Worlds 2, as you can now get your hands on the new Mock Melon Brew. Back in September, the team launched the first flavor, Purpleberry Punch, which seems to have done alright in sales as a promotion for the game before it launched. This second flavor, according to the team, is a "carefully curated flavor of sun-simulated sweet, refreshing watermelon brings a stellar taste and interstellar energy." But they're not just putting out a new flavor; they also have a special promo for those who snag a bottle. For a limited time, you'll receive a unique code on each bottle that will unlock an exclusive skin for your Raptidon in-game pet. We have more details about the flavor and the promotion for you below, as you'll find them out in the wild now.

5-Hour Energy x The Outer Worlds 2 – Mock Melon Brew

Greetings Taste Buddies! Say goodbye to ordinary melons, inspired by the new video game. The Outer Worlds 2, Mock Melon Brew 5-Hour Energy shots have entered the flavor-verse. The carefully curated flavor of sun-simulated sweet, refreshing watermelon brings you stellar taste and interstellar energy. A zero-sugar mock-fection of 230mg of caffeine, B- vitamins, and nutrients. Real melons are for farmers; Mock Melon Brew 5-Hour Energy shots are for you!

Special Rewards

We've brought the interstellar sweetness of Mock Melon Brew, your absolute favorite The Outer Worlds consumable, to our world with Mock Melon Brew 5-Hour Energy shots. But that's not all For a limited time, when you purchase a Mock Melon Brew 5-Hour Energy product, you'll receive a unique code to unlock exclusive The Outer Worlds 2 in-game content. Blast through The Outer Worlds 2 in style with an exclusive skin for your Raptidon in-game pet.

