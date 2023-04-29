Braddock's Falls Imagines a Nudist Colony Chainsaw Massacre This episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Jim Towns, author of the new book Braddock’s Falls, about a killer at a nudist resort.

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Jim Towns, author of the new book Braddock's Falls, about a killer at a nudist resort.

Jim Towns is an author and filmmaker whose books include American Cryptic, Whiskey Stories, and Bloodsucker City, and he's the director of feature films including House of Bad, State of Desolation, and the upcoming The Possession of Anne. He's currently in pre-production on the action film Killer Ex.

Towns' new book Braddock's Falls comes from Anxiety Press. The publishers describe it this way:

All Tom Bosco wants to do is spend a relaxing summer at Braddock's Falls Nudist Resort, where he can write his newest fantasy novel. But serial killer Winston Conroe has other plans. Now, between running an ongoing role-playing campaign and erotic encounters with his beautiful new girlfriend Natalie, Tom must help protect his newfound nudist friends from a deranged killer hell-bent on punishing the wickedness he believes goes on at Braddock's Falls. Author and filmmaker Jim Towns takes you on a journey that could never be filmed today: a story of freedom, love, fantasy, sex and chainsaws set deep in the mountains of Western Pennsylvania.

In the chat, Towns talks about his habit of writing books that can be described with a high-concept phrase (Women in prison versus vampires! Slasher at a nudist colony!) and then writing it such that he methodically brings out the character and humanity to the situation. The characters of stories like this might be in a situation that could be the setup for a joke, but they don't know that, and that's not how it goes.

He also talks about the placement of the story in the 80s and says plainly: it's easier to do a story where no one has cell phones. Also, he knows the details of 80s role-playing games better, which is the pastime of the characters, who spend a lot of time playing D&D in flimsy towels.

