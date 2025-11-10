Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: choose your own adventure, Edward Packard, Paul Granger, The Mystery of Chimney Rock

Choose Your Own Adventure Brings Back The Mystery of Chimney Rock

Out of print for over 25 years, Choose Your Own Adventure has brought back a classic as you can get The Mystery of Chimney Rock

Article Summary The Mystery of Chimney Rock returns to print after over 25 years, thrilling fans of Choose Your Own Adventure.

Written by Edward Packard, this book offers 36 possible endings in a spooky small-town Connecticut setting.

Explore a haunted mansion where your choices lead to glory, disaster, or one of many chilling fates.

Perfect for both nostalgic adults and curious young readers, reignite your passion for interactive storytelling.

The Choose Your Own Adventure book series has brought back a classic from 25 years ago, as The Mystery of Chimney Rock is back in print. Written by Edward Packard and illustrated by Paul Granger, the story will take you back to an era of finding mysteries in a small town when you least expect it. You can read more about it here as the book is available now for $9.

Choose Your Own Adventure: The Mystery of Chimney Rock

Finally back in print after a 25-year wait! Unlock the mystery of Chimney Rock in this iconic interactive book where YOU decide what happens next! Packed with 36 possible endings! Choose Your Own Adventure books–the 4th bestselling children's series of all time–are back and as much fun as you remember. Kids and adults agree, these are the books that get 9- to 12-year-olds reading.

YOU are on vacation in Connecticut when you notice a huge, empty stone house at the top of a hill. Your cousins call it "Chimney Rock," and they tell you that no one who goes inside is ever seen again, but you're the curious type, and so you venture inside its crumbling walls. Will you break the curse on Chimney Rock and come back out again a hero? Or will you face any number of grisly ends at the hands of the malevolent forces within? Be careful, the choices YOU make might end in glory, disaster, or certain death!

A generation of readers was enraptured by the early classics of Choose Your Own Adventure, and while long-time fans will be thrilled to see its return to the shelves, new kid readers will love to explore one path after another, with every ending telling them a little more about the mystery of what happened at Chimney Rock and what can be done to break the curse.

