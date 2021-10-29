Crunchyroll Launches 2nd Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Streetwear Line

Jujutsu Kaisen follows young Yuji Itadori, who finds himself entangled in an epic battle between sorcerers and powerful curses, even becoming possessed himself! Fans can now catch up on the series by streaming the subtitled and dubbed episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The anime is based on the best-selling manga of the same title, which has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and has sold over 55 million copies in Japan. The supernatural anime series is currently rising in popularity worldwide, an older, darker, more teen-oriented action series that's a grade up from younger-oriented series like My Hero Academia and Fire Force.

Now, just in time for Halloween, the hit dark fantasy action series JUJUTSU KAISEN is heading back to the Crunchyroll Store with another limited edition mini-collection from Crunchyroll Loves, the anime streamer's in-house streetwear label. The streetwear fashions here are actually just the type that the characters in the series would wear, only not necessarily with their own faces emblazoned on them, though they would be thrilled to get their own clothing lines if they were real people.

This second collection includes the following specially-designed items:

  • Five long sleeves including a classic white long sleeve featuring protagonist Yuji Itadori, a black long sleeve featuring special grade sorcerer Satoru Gojo, a white long sleeve featuring the confident first-year student Nobara Kugisaki, a blue long sleeve featuring Yuji Itadori in his school uniform, and a beige long sleeve featuring Megumi Fushiguro, first-year student and friend of Yuji and Nobara.
  • One short sleeve t-shirt with mineral wash treatment featuring Satoru Gojo.

  • Two crew sweatshirts featuring Yuji Itadori emblazoned with the quote, "I don't want to regret the way I've lived." These sweatshirts come in yellow and gray and black tie-dye.

  • Two hoodies, including a hoodie with gray and black tie-dye, six-eyes detail, and a black hoodie with graphic embroidery.
  • A yellow beanie with velcro patch and embroidered details

Fans of the series have until November 15th to pre-order the collection, which is available now only through the Crunchyroll Store.

