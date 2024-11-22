Posted in: Pop Culture, Theme Parks | Tagged: Disney's Hollywood Studios, monsters inc., muppets, MuppetsVision 3D

Muppets Courtyard At Hollywood Studios Closing For Monsters Inc.

It is official: Muppets Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios is going away to make room for the Monsters Inc. land, but there is a twist.

Rock N Roller Coaster will be revamped with a new Muppets Electric Mayhem theme.

MuppetsVision 3D may have a future in Disney parks, despite closure for Monsters Inc.

Disney's Monsters Inc. land includes favorites like Harryhausen's and a new themed ride.

Muppets fans woke up to some sad news this morning. After months of speculation, Disney has confirmed that the upcoming Monsters Inc. land coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios would indeed be replacing Muppets Courtyard in the park. Many thought it might be placed in the area known as Launch Bay, which has laid mostly dormant for years now, and that it might spare the Muppets area. Alas, it was not to be. The announcement was not without a surprise, though, as Disney also announced that the popular ride Rock N Roller Coaster, currently themed to the band Aerosmith, will receive a facelift and be re-themed to the Muppets, specifically the Electric Mayhem. Lots to unpack here, and below you can see the poster for the new coaster, as well as the updated Monsters Inc. artwork, which also raises all sorts of questions.

Muppets Fans Win And Lose At The Same Time, As Always

So, from that concept art, we know that we are, in fact, losing PizzaRizzo, Momma Melrose, the Miss Piggy fountain, and, most importantly, MuppetsVision 3D. It opened in 1991 and is a beloved attraction, the last work Jim Henson worked on before he passed away. While not as heavily trafficked as in years past, it still holds weight and is popular with Muppets fans. In the press release, Disney notes: "We are having creative conversations and exploring ways to preserve the film and other parts of the experience for fans to enjoy in the future." Will it move over to that empty Launch Bay area? Will it go somewhere over near Rock N Roller Coaster after the Villains Stage show they announced leaves? Who knows, but hopefully, it is given space somewhere.

As far as the Monsters Inc. of it all, it looks like we will be getting the restaurant from the first film, Harryhausen's, as well as a new film show where MuppetsVision 3D is now. There are lots more walking areas, and that billboard up there is for the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, currently housed at Magic Kingdom in Tomorrowland. Could that be moving here? What would happen to that area of Tomorrowland? If not that show, what will that look like in this theater? In the back is the new suspended ride door-coaster fans have been asking for for years.

As far as Rock N Roller Coaster, this is a win, as this will be the first ride themed to the Muppets ever. It takes the sting out of Muppets Courtyard going away a bit, and the contract with Aerosmith was up anyway. I am intrigued by the phrasing in the press release, as it states that The Electric Mayhem will be teaming up with "some of music's biggest stars for a rockin' music festival!" I wonder who they will get, as Disney has working relationships with tons of artists these days.

In the end, this was a win/lose for us Muppets fans, as is always the case. Personally, I'm not too fond of it. I can't ride coasters, as I get severe motion sickness, so I won't get to enjoy some of my favorite characters in the parks anymore if MuppetsVision 3D never comes back to the parks. I am all for the Monsters Inc. land, but why not put it where Launch Bay is? There is nothing at all over there, and there is a dead area of the park. Little Mermaid is supposedly opening back up sometime in 2025, but that wouldn't affect the rest of the area if they re-themed it. As a Muppets fan, I wish they were leaving it alone.

