Disney & Kellogg's Partner For Hocus Pocus 2 Cereal

Kellogg's revealed their latest collaboration food item this morning as they've partnered with Disney for a Hocus Pocus 2 cereal. With a box that has a definite callback to those of '80s cereals based on TV shows and movies, the sisters grace the latest creation from the company as they have a cereal filled with orange, purple, and yellow stars for a special "Berry Brew" flavor. Those looking to get the cereal will be able to do so at retailers nationwide for a limited time starting sometime in the next couple of weeks for the suggested retail price of $4.29 for a 7.7-ounce box and $5.29 for a 12-ounce box. We're guessing they'll keep it around until the first week of November so you can enjoy it for Halloween and then pull it from shelves after. Here's more from the announcement today.

Hop on your broomsticks and grab your spoons because this fall, fans can celebrate the Sanderson Sisters at breakfast with new Kellogg's Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal. The delicious berry brew flavor of Kellogg's Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal will enchant you. Each bite contains mixed berry flavors with purple, orange and yellow star-shaped pieces topped with green and purple flecks reminiscent of the Sanderson Sisters' robes. This fall, follow the ladies as they return to present-day Salem and take on the teenagers who dared to evoke them. Stream Disney's Hocus Pocus 2 only on Disney+ September 30th. Plus, keep an eye on Walmart.com in October as there is something even more magical and exclusive coming – something wicked this way comes. "Disney's Hocus Pocus has been a part of family Halloween traditions for years," said Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. "Now, with Kellogg's Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal, families can celebrate spooky season alongside the Sanderson Sisters as they return on Disney+ this fall."