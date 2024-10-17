Posted in: Pop Culture, Theme Parks | Tagged: Lightning Lane Premier Pass, walt disney world

Disney World To Begin Selling Lightning Lane Premier Pass This Month

Disney World is introducing a very expensive but cool add-on for your next trip to the parks in Florida for those who can afford it.

Article Summary Disney World debuts pricey Lightning Lane Premier Pass for affluent park visitors.

Pass allows one-time access to all rides in a park without waiting.

Pricing ranges from $129 to $449, on top of regular park ticket costs.

Limited availability daily, maintaining exclusivity for top-tier guests.

Disney World guests will be able to purchase a new, very expensive add-on to their trip starting on October 30th. Called Lightning Lane Premier Pass, this extra charge on top of the park ticket cost will allow guests with the pass to ride each ride or experience in the park with a Lightning Lane sign once. For instance, you can ride each ride in the Magic Kingdom at least once, with no specified return time. You just walk up and ride. Sounds great, right? Well, Disney is catering to a certain parkgoer here, and sadly, it is probably not you or I.

Disney World Offering The Most Well-Off Guests A Cheat Code

Here is the cost range per park, per person, for the pass:

Disney's Animal Kingdom: $129-$199 plus tax

EPCOT: $169-$249 plus tax

Disney's Hollywood Studios: $269-$349 plus tax

Magic Kingdom: $329-$449 plus tax

Remember: those prices are ON TOP of the cost of the ticket just to enter the park. And that is PER GUEST, not the cost for the entire party you might be bringing with you. That…is a lot of money. Those are also the surge prices, and they will probably fall somewhere in between those numbers depending on the day you are in attendance at Walt Disney World. Now, this pass is not replacing the existing Lightning Lane service that debuted over the summer; this is just an add-on for those who can afford it. It will also feature limited availability each day, so those thinking that the lines will be stuffed with these pass holders are also incorrect.

When announced, the obvious cries of Disney World trying to price people out of the parks and such were ringing from the heavens. After calming down, most realize that this is just an extra service and that many will be able to just ignore it. Do I think it is too expensive for what you are getting? Yes, I do. That price for Magic Kingdom is almost twice as much as a park ticket itself. But I am not the person they are trying to get the money from. This is for the people who splurge and buy VIP Tours or spend way more money than I do when I go to the parks. Like anything else Disney, it is what it is.

