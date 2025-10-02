Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: fireball, Fireball Whisky, las vegas

Fireball Whisky Creates Bookable Cinnamon Apple Orchard On Wheels

Fireball Whisky has decided to create a special ride for you to book in Las Vegas, as the Orchard Overdrive will offer rides this month

Article Summary Fireball Whisky unveils Orchard Overdrive, a bookable apple orchard limo ride in Las Vegas this October.

Reserve a free 60-minute ride for up to six friends; spots open October 8 and are first-come, first-served.

The limo features rooftop orchard, flaming apple, neon lights, Blazin’ Apple shots, and swag-packed interiors.

Blaze through Vegas in true Fireball style, whether bar-hopping or making a showstopping party entrance.

Fireball Whisky has decided to create a ride-along experience in Las Vegas for October, as you can book an hour-long ride on the Orchard Overdrive. Basically, they've taken a stretch party limo and turned it into an apple orchard, where you can reserve a free 60-minute ride for up to six friends. The bookings will start on October 8 at 7am PT for anyone 21+ (with ID to prove it) on their booking website, with spots being limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. After that, the limo will hit the streets of Las Vegas from October 24-26 from 1pm-1am. We have more details about the limo below.

Fireball Whisky's Orchard Overdrive

Part rolling spectacle, part full-throttle party, Orchard Overdrive is no ordinary limo – it's a monstrous neon green beast crowned with a rooftop apple orchard and a flaming apple that, at 14 feet tall, hijacks the Strip and turns it into a certified Cin City playground. Step inside and the orchard comes alive with vines curling through the cabin, Fireball Blazin' Apple shots on standby, and apple-inspired swag in every corner. Orchard Overdrive is your all-access pass to Vegas the only way Fireball could do it: bold and impossible to forget. Want to hit a dive bar? Coast past the Bellagio fountains? Make an unforgettable entrance at your wedding or bachelor party? Orchard Overdrive is your spicy-sweet ride to whatever Vegas adventure you're planning. Remember, whatever happens in Fireball's Orchard Overdrive stays in Orchard Overdrive.

"Fireball has always thrived where nights ignite and fun blazes brightest – and there's no better stage than Las Vegas. To launch Blazin' Apple, we didn't just want an orchard – we wanted one that could keep pace with the Strip," said Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball. "We took a typical orchard and turned it into Vegas' ultimate spin. This bookable experience is as flashy as the Vegas marquees, as tasty as fresh apple orchard in fall, and bursting with personality that goes toe-to-toe with the city's energy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!