Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: fireball, Fireball Whisky, las vegas
Fireball Whisky Creates Bookable Cinnamon Apple Orchard On Wheels
Fireball Whisky has decided to create a special ride for you to book in Las Vegas, as the Orchard Overdrive will offer rides this month
Article Summary
- Fireball Whisky unveils Orchard Overdrive, a bookable apple orchard limo ride in Las Vegas this October.
- Reserve a free 60-minute ride for up to six friends; spots open October 8 and are first-come, first-served.
- The limo features rooftop orchard, flaming apple, neon lights, Blazin’ Apple shots, and swag-packed interiors.
- Blaze through Vegas in true Fireball style, whether bar-hopping or making a showstopping party entrance.
Fireball Whisky has decided to create a ride-along experience in Las Vegas for October, as you can book an hour-long ride on the Orchard Overdrive. Basically, they've taken a stretch party limo and turned it into an apple orchard, where you can reserve a free 60-minute ride for up to six friends. The bookings will start on October 8 at 7am PT for anyone 21+ (with ID to prove it) on their booking website, with spots being limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. After that, the limo will hit the streets of Las Vegas from October 24-26 from 1pm-1am. We have more details about the limo below.
Fireball Whisky's Orchard Overdrive
Part rolling spectacle, part full-throttle party, Orchard Overdrive is no ordinary limo – it's a monstrous neon green beast crowned with a rooftop apple orchard and a flaming apple that, at 14 feet tall, hijacks the Strip and turns it into a certified Cin City playground. Step inside and the orchard comes alive with vines curling through the cabin, Fireball Blazin' Apple shots on standby, and apple-inspired swag in every corner. Orchard Overdrive is your all-access pass to Vegas the only way Fireball could do it: bold and impossible to forget. Want to hit a dive bar? Coast past the Bellagio fountains? Make an unforgettable entrance at your wedding or bachelor party? Orchard Overdrive is your spicy-sweet ride to whatever Vegas adventure you're planning. Remember, whatever happens in Fireball's Orchard Overdrive stays in Orchard Overdrive.