Posted in: Comics, Current News, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: from one side, london film and comic con

From One Side Of London Film And Comic Con 2024 To The Other (Video)

We have the new From One Side Of The Show To The Other video from the London Film And Comic Con over in Kensington Olympia.

Article Summary New video coverage from London Film and Comic Con 2024 at Kensington Olympia.

Notables like Kev F Sutherland and Simon Bisley were in attendance.

Highlights include Shelly Bond's Hall Of Fame induction and Mark Buckingham's art.

Features stars like David Boreanaz, Denise Richards, and Lenny Rush from Doctor Who.

We have the new From One Side Of The Show To The Other video from the London Film And Comic Con over in Kensington Olympia. Yesterday was very quiet. Today… not so much. The election now a brief memory, the rain didn't stop anyone arriving today (though it did hit me mid-cycle in Fulham so thanks for that). Kev F Sutherland was similarly blessed by the waters.

Simon Bisley had been drawing a storm through the show, as well as sharing his entertaining political views. Danny Earls has just been so grateful to even be here. Joel Meadows has patched things up with Tony Lee, and has a table here, with Frazer Irving in tow. Shelly Bond, who picked up a Hall Of Fame inductee yesterday, is tabling like there is no tomorrow. And Mark Buckingham has arrived with his now-eight year old daughter and pages from Miracleman. Though he hasn't started on the final Dark Age book… yet.

Up in the gods, it is David Boreanaz sat next to Denise Richards who are bringing in the crowds, though I was most taken with Lenny Rush of Dodger and now Doctor Who, sat next to Sylvester McCoy signing and having a whale of a time it seems.

And here's me, with two massive tables and a separate Bleeding Cool photo backdrop, wondering what I have done to get this honour. I have managed to get a couple of stories yet to tell out of it, of course…

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London and focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics; organised by Showmasters Ltd and is currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It also has a smaller Spring show to kick things off, called the London Comic Con. It all began in 2004 with the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!