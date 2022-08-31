Gibson & Epiphone With Noel Gallagher Re-Create His Two Guitars

For 128 years, Gibson has shaped sound across generations and genres and has emerged as the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brand around the world. Gibson and Epiphone announced they have teamed with world renowned singer, songwriter and guitarist, Noel Gallagher to re-create his beloved 1960 Gibson ES-355 guitar and the Epiphone Riviera used during the mid-nineties.

"Fuck me, what a Guitar!" says Gallagher of the 1960 Gibson ES-355. "I've actually sent my main one back to storage, something I haven't done since the day I bought it… THAT'S how good it is!"

"This is THE guitar associated with Noel Gallagher since the late 1990's, we have taken our time over the details, we have worked closely with the artist and we have produced not only a truly remarkable recreation of the original but also a beautiful instrument which can be appreciated by all" says Lee Bartram, EU Head of Marketing & Cultural Influence EMEA at Gibson Brands. "Gibson Custom continue to push the boundaries of what can be done with new guitar production, this project is has been a labor of love for over 10 years and I'm extremely proud of what has been produced by amazing artisans in Nashville."

Since the late 1990's the 1960 Gibson ES-355 has been Noel's main live guitar and continues to grace stages around the world and be seen by millions of people. Gibson is proud to launch a limited run of 200 pieces of Noel's main electric guitar which includes all the appointments which make the Gibson ES-355 the pinnacle of guitar craftmanship, including a multi-ply bound maple body, a mahogany neck and ebony fretboard, a Varitone switch, and a Bigsby® B7 vibrato tailpiece. A reproduced handwritten lyric sheet, a hand-signed Certificate of Authenticity, and a custom Bear Strap exactly like Noel's are also included.

For over 25 years, Gallagher has been at the forefront of British music and has established himself as one of the world's most prolific songwriters and performers. As main songwriter, lead guitarist, and occasional lead vocalist of British band Oasis, and fronting Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Gallagher has played a tremendous role in shaping British Rock music from the 90's onwards.

"That guitar played a part on so many songs in the nineties it's ridiculous" Gallagher says of the Epiphone Riviera. "The Epiphone is excellent, really very good… sounds exactly like my original one, it's a belter!"

"Very few artists encapsulate 'For Every Stage' like Noel Gallagher," adds Bartram. "From being discovered in Glasgow to performing in front of 250,000 attendees at Knebworth, Noel's constant guitars were his Epiphones. The Epiphone Riviera is one of the most memorable and has been the inspiration for many guitarists coming out of that era. Noel Gallagher created a huge sound from that guitar while also using it to write and record some of the world's most iconic anthems."

This is where it all started. During the early Oasis tours, Gallagher played various Gibson and Epiphone guitars, but the early 80s Epiphone Rivieras stood out. The look and sound of these instruments gave the ultimate live experience to those seeing the ultimate live rock 'n' roll band. Epiphone is honored to welcome back Gallagher to the core lineup with the Epiphone Noel Gallagher Riviera in a stunning Dark Wine Red finish. With the original still in the artist's collection, Epiphone was granted access and, as a result, has included many historical elements on this new model. The inclusion of a volute completes a SlimTaper™ neck. The color and finish are a close match to that era, while the Epiphone Alnico Classic PRO™ pickups ensure the sound matches the looks. Extra touches such as historically accurate 'E' decals and a brown sound hole label give this guitar a vintage feel. Complete with an Epiphone hardshell case, the guitar is finished off with a silkscreened artist signature on the back of the headstock.