Guild Wars 2 Has Announced a New Cookbook Coming This Fall

Wanna cook food as if you live in the world of Guild Wars 2? The game will be gettinmg its own IRL cookbook called Feasts of Tyria

Publisher Insight Editions is working with ArenaNet to release a cookbook based on Guild Wars 2, which will be called Guild Wars 2: Feasts of Tyria. The book will have over 60 recipes themed around the game, all of which have been cultivated by Erin Kwong and Victoria Rosenthal, providing fans of the video game some food to enjoy as they play. What's more, those who buy the book will be given a code to retrieve a special in-game item with the Butterknife Spear Skin. We have more details below as it will go on sale for $35 when it launches on September 16, 2025.

Guild Wars 2: Feasts of Tyria

It's time to get the guild back together and devour delicious dishes from all over Tyria. Feast upon an international buffet with this delectable culinary guide inspired by the internationally acclaimed Guild Wars video game series. Armed with recipes from the corners of Kryta to the oases of Elona and the shores of Seitung Province, you'll impress your guildies with your cooking chops. This lore-filled skill tome includes easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions and gorgeous full-color photography of every dish. So whether you're hosting a formal dinner for the Tyrian Alliance or serving up late night munchies at the Dead End Bar, Guild Wars 2: Feasts of Tyria will satisfy your cravings—and your adventurous spirit.

Over 60 Recipes For Any Adventurer: Follow this intricate guide to make food for every occasion, from traveler's snacks to feasts fit for a warrior. Enjoy mouth-watering appetizers, breads, salads, soups, sides, and main courses worthy of their own tales, plus delectable desserts and thirst-quenching drinks.

Rare In-Game Item: Master your cooking craft and impress your guildmates with a rare, specialized Seimur's Butterknife spear skin, a digital gift that can only be retrieved with the purchase of this book.

Tasty Travelogue: Adventure with Sous-Chef Oxbone as he chronicles the best recipes on the map while traveling through the ruins of Ascalon, the dry lands of Maguuma Wastes, the cold mountains of Shiverpeaks, and many more iconic locations. Every destination has its lore, and every dish has its story—from Lake Doric Mussels and Ascalonian Salad to Carne Khan Chili and Bloodstone Bearclaw Pastries.

Stunning Photography: Feast your eyes and savor the beautiful photos that bring Tyria's mouthwatering dishes to life.

