Josh Allen & Justin Jefferson Become Pepsi Tailgate Crashers

The NFL's Josh Allen and Justin Jefferson ditch the jerseys and throw on jumpsuits to become Pepsi Tailgate Crashers in the latest campaign

Article Summary Josh Allen and Justin Jefferson star in Pepsi's new NFL Tailgate Crashers campaign for the season.

The ad sees both NFL players don blue Pepsi jumpsuits and hype up fans at stadium tailgate parties.

Pepsi partners with key stadiums nationwide to bring tailgate takeovers and Pepsi-fueled celebrations.

The campaign highlights Pepsi as the essential game day drink to pair with all your tailgate food favorites.

PepsiCo has a new ad campaign out specifically for the NFL, as Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings have become Pepsi Tailgate Crashers. The new ad campaign has the two players ditching their uniforms for jumpsuits, traveling to tailgate parties at stadiums, and trying to get you to drink Pepsi with your good before the game. You'll start seeing these ads pop up during games starting this week, as this looks to be the direction for the season. We have mroe details from the company about this specific run of ads, which we assume will end up featuring other players down the road.

Starring Allen and Jefferson as superstar athletes turned flavor fanatics, "Tailgate Crashers" delivers a full-flavor blitz designed to elevate every tailgate, from pre-game sizzle to post-game celebration, one sip at a time. Whether you're flipping burgers, grilling brats, or diving into wings, Pepsi is the ultimate partner for every bite. The Pepsi Tailgate Crashers won't just be on the small screen, though. Fans can expect tailgate takeovers from the Pepsi Crashers at iconic NFL stadiums this fall, including the Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field, the New York Jets' MetLife Stadium, the Washington Commanders' Northwest Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams' and Chargers' SoFi Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, and more, turning gameday grill outs into unforgettable, Pepsi-fueled celebrations.

This time, they swap their jerseys for a new uniform: the iconic blue Pepsi jumpsuit. The locker room pep talk isn't about X's and O's, but about crashing the parking lot and getting Pepsi into every fan's hand to unlock the full flavor for gameday eats. Josh takes a sip of his ice-cold Pepsi with his sandwich, and the two are fired up to join the Pepsi Crashers squad. It's game on as the duo hits the lot, slinging cans and breaking through the crowd to ensure every fan has a delicious Pepsi in hand. The result? A flavor-packed takeover that shows once and for all that Tailgating Deserves Pepsi.

