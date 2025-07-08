Posted in: Batman, DC Comics, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged: krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme Launches New Custom Collab With DC Comics

For a limited trime, Krispy Kreme has partnered with DC Comics for some special doughnuts designs for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman

Article Summary Krispy Kreme teams up with DC Comics for limited-edition superhero doughnuts featuring iconic characters.

The collection includes Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman doughnuts with custom flavors and designs.

Available in shops, for pickup, delivery, and select retailers nationwide for a limited time only.

Get a free Hungry for Heroes doughnut with any purchase by showing DC support July 24–27 at participating shops.

Krispy Kreme has revealed a new limited-time collaboration with DC Comics, as they have some custom doughnuts available for the next few weeks. Right now, you can get these specially designed pastries in the "Hungry For Heroes" box featuring Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, the last on the list being a regular doughnut, while the other two are Kreme-filled. While they'd on't come right out and say it, its pretty clear this is tied to the promotion of the new Superman movie. We have more dteials of the promotion from the company below.

Krispy Kreme x DC Comics

The DC Super Hero doughnuts are available individually and in a custom-designed dozen's box featuring Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website. Guests can also enjoy the collection in a Krispy Kreme six-pack box delivered to select retailers. Landing today for a limited time at participating U.S. shops, the "Hungry for Heroes" doughnuts will rescue your sweet cravings:

Superman Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with white Kreme, dipped in light blue icing, and topped with Superman buttercreme flavored clouds, decorated with an image of Superman and sprinkle blend.

An unglazed shell doughnut filled with white Kreme, dipped in light blue icing, and topped with Superman buttercreme flavored clouds, decorated with an image of Superman and sprinkle blend. Batman Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookies and Kreme, dipped in black chocolate icing and topped with a Bat emblem.

An unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookies and Kreme, dipped in black chocolate icing and topped with a Bat emblem. Wonder Woman Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in red raspberry flavored icing, topped with white stars and blue sprinkles and a Wonder Woman logo and belt.

On July 24 through 27, coinciding with the world's most iconic super hero celebration in San Diego, Krispy Kreme will offer all guests who show some love for their favorite DC Super Hero while visiting participating shops nationwide one free Hungry for Heroes doughnut, with any purchase, while supplies last.

"We can't promise you'll reach Superman, Batman or Wonder Woman level by bringing a dozen doughnuts to the office or your next get-together, but you will be a hero," said Dave Skena, Chief Growth Officer at Krispy Kreme.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!