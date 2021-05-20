Metallica Mondays Returns For One Night Only This Monday

Metallica was taken off the road like pretty much all musicians last year when the pandemic started, but that did not stop them from having shows. Each Monday for months last year, the band would post a full show to their YouTube and Facebook pages and would take donations to their charity All Within My Hands. It was awesome, and the shows spanned their full career. Well, this Monday, Metallica Mondays will return for one night only, as they present their set from the WorldWired Tour in Lincoln, Nebraska, on September 6th, 2018. This is to benefit AWMH Month of Giving, and on top of the show, two shirts are also available, with all sales proceeds going to the charity. See the setlist below.

Metallica Live in Lincoln, NE September 6th, 2018 Setlist

Hardwired

Atlas, Rise!

Seek and Destroy

The Memory Remains

The Unforgiven III

Now That We're Dead

Creeping Death

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Fade to Black

Hit the Lights

Fuel

Moth Into Flame

Sad But True

One

Master of Puppets

ENCORE

Spit Out The Bone

Nothing Else Matters

Enter Sandman

The above shirts are also available to purchase now in the Metallica online store, again with all proceeds going to All Within My Hands.

"Month of Giving 2021 has arrived, bigger and better than ever! This year, every dollar raised this month will be split between our partners Direct Relief and Feeding America. Your generosity will help us combat food insecurity on a national level in the US, as well as improve the quality of life for people confronting enormous hardship while recovering from disasters worldwide. From limited-edition merch to a special auction, from fan fundraising contests to corporate matches, plus some surprises we have in store, this Month of Giving is sure to be both massive fun and a huge help for communities in need!"

Learn more about All Within My Hands here, and see you in the digital pit this Monday.