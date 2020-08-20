Metallica Teams Up With Wolverine Boots To Benefit Trade Schools

World-famous rock band Metallica has decided to team up with Wolverine, a prominent shoe and boot company, for a project meant to benefit trade schools through the Metallica Scholars program. To achieve these ends, Wolverine Boots has designed two different pairs of Metallica-themed boots, which are currently up for preorder right now! The two pairs of work boots will officially launch on August 26th of this year.

According to the press release by Wolverine, the first boot, dubbed the Hellcat, boasts the following highlighted specs:

Combines traditional work boot durability with the modern performance of Wolverine UltraSpring cushioning

Metallica Scholars-inspired features Custom molded Metallica Key logo stitched on the boot Custom metal 'Metallica Scholars' guitar pick tag

Premium waterproof full-grain leather upper

Breathable waterproof membrane with moisture wicking mesh lining

Removable Ortholite® UltraLite full-cushioned footbed is light without sacrificing comfort

Time-tested Goodyear™ Welt construction

The Hellcat style of work boot will retail for $150.00 USD.

The other style available from Wolverine, called the Axel, boasts these highlighted specs:

Limited-edition boot is based on the popular Wolverine 1000 Mile boot silhouette

Metallica-inspired features Metallica Key logo-inspired metal heel plate All Within My Hands metal toe kicker Metal-tipped laces Metal guitar pick tag

Handcrafted in the USA, supporting American workers and manufacturing

Like the Hellcat, the Axel style is constructed with a similar Goodyear™ Welt construction. The Axel style of boot will retail for $400.00 USD.

If that's not enough, the two forces of rock and footwear have awarded a joint grant benefit of $100,000 to each of three schools' trade programs: Wichita State's Technology school in Kansas, Lone Star Community College in Texas, and Grand Rapids Community College in Michigan.

What do you think of the style of these boots? If you're interested in getting ahold of a pair (or both!), you can preorder them here. And, please let us know what you think of them in the comments below!