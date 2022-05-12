My Chemical Romance Returns With Their First New Single Since 2014

My Chemical Romance, the world-famous alternative rock band, disbanded in 2013. Since then, there had been lamenting a degree of shattered hopes in the form of their "Greatest Hits" album May Death Never Stop You, rekindled hopes through frontman Gerard Way's multiple team-ups with guitarist Ray Toro for a bunch of singles under the umbrella of his solo work. On Halloween of 2019, the band announced a reunion tour, which has dealt with various COVID-related hiccups postponing the dates for the safety of the band and crowds. But even with a reunion tour soon upon the horizons before us all, MCR had not put out any new material for their listeners until today. Today, My Chemical Romance has released a new six-minute single, "Foundations of Decay," and it is amazing.

"Foundations of Decay" is six whole minutes of rock that is refreshing as all hell broke loose, but beyond that, it shows that My Chemical Romance has not aged a day, aurally speaking. Their new single has a refined mood, almost starting out like "High Hopes" by Pink Floyd but soon evolving into something not unheard of by way of The Smashing Pumpkins. Both bands, may we add, that My Chemical Romance has cited as inspirations for their music. If you don't believe this, you can give the single "Foundations of Decay" a listen by clicking the YouTube video below:

My Chemical Romance is composed of vocalist Gerard Way, guitarist Ray Toro, bassist Mikey Way, and guitarist Frank Iero. Their tour dates can be found by clicking here to visit their website.

