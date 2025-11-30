Posted in: Books, Halo, Pop Culture | Tagged: Halo: Edge of Dawn, Simon & Schuster

New Halo Novel "Edge of Dawn" Comes Out Next Month

Halo: Edge of Dawn is a brand new Halo novel coming out in mid-December, focused on Master Chief after the events in Halo Infinite

Article Summary Halo: Edge of Dawn novel releases December 16, 2025, continuing Master Chief's story after Halo Infinite

Master Chief searches for UNSC survivors and faces off against Jega 'Rdomnai on Zeta Halo

A young combat medic, prisoner of the Banished and Harbinger, may hold secrets about the ancient ringworld

Written by bestselling Halo author Kelly Gay, known for The Rubicon Protocol, Point of Light, and Renegades

Simon & Schuster announced a brand new Halo novel is on the way for the holidays as we're getting Halo: Edge of Dawn. Written by Kelly Gay, this is its own stand-alone story for Master Chief, set after the events of Halo Infinite, as you look for what remains of the UNSC while also attempting to solve some of the new mysteries around Zeta Halo. We have more details below as the book will be released on December 16, 2025.

Halo: Edge of Dawn

2560. After eliminating War Chief Escharum and sending the Banished leadership into chaos, the Master Chief continues the fight on Zeta Halo, accompanied by his new AI companion and their loyal pilot Fernando Esparza. As Spartan-117 searches for scattered allied forces, a young combat medic—tortured and imprisoned for months by the Banished and the enigmatic Harbinger—may hold the key to unlocking deeper mysteries within this ancient ringworld. But every step toward answers is haunted by the sinister and elusive blademaster Jega 'Rdomnai, who is hellbent on vengeance…

This spellbinding tale focuses on an unlikely and humble hero who holds the key to unlocking secrets buried deep within Zeta Halo. On this perilous, pulse-pounding journey our hero evades revenge seeking enemies and bravely unites scattered ally forces.

About The Author

Kelly Gay is a USA TODAY bestselling author and the critically acclaimed creator of the Charlie Madigan urban fantasy series. She is a multipublished author with works translated into several languages. She is a two-time RITA nominee, an ARRA nominee, a Goodreads Choice Awards finalist, and a SIBA Book Award Long List finalist. Kelly is also a recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council's Fellowship Grant in Literature. Within the Halo universe, she has authored the widely lauded novels Halo: The Rubicon Protocol (a USA TODAY bestseller), Halo: Point of Light, and Halo: Renegades, the novella Halo: Smoke and Shadow, and the short story "Into the Fire," featured in Halo: Fractures.

