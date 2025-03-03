Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: d&d, novel, Random House Worlds

Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft: Heir Of The Strahd Novel Revealed

Random House Worlds has a new D&D book on the way as they revealed Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft: Heir of the Strahd today

Article Summary Random House Worlds unveils new D&D novel, Heir of the Strahd, written by Delilah S. Dawson.

New adventurers awaken in misty Ravenloft, confronting Strahd von Zarovich's eerie realm.

Join an orc wizard, drow barbarian, and more on a quest through Barovia's haunted lands.

Perfect for fans of gothic horror and D&D, penned by Star Wars: Phasma author.

Random House Worlds revealed a brand new D&D novel is on the way this year, as Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft: Heir of the Strahd was announced. Penned by Delilah S. Dawson, the book brings back one of the longest-running campaign settings of all time, as a new set of adventurers set foot in Ravenloft with no memory of how they got there, as they now have to contend with the villainous Strahd von Zarovich. We have more info on the book below as it will be released on May 13, 2025.

Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft: Heir of the Strahd

In this original novel set in the world of Ravenloft, Dungeon & Dragons' popular gothic horror-themed campaign setting, five strangers armed with steel and magic awaken in a mist-shrouded land with no memory of how they arrived: Rotrog, a prideful orcish wizard; Chivarion, a sardonic drow barbarian; Alishai, an embittered tiefling paladin; Kah, a skittish kenku cleric; and Fielle, a sunny human artificer. After they barely survive a nightmarish welcome to the realm of Barovia, a carriage arrives bearing an invitation from villainous vampire mastermind Strahd von Zarovich, inviting them to dine with him at Castle Ravenloft. With no alternative and determined to find their way home, the strangers accept the summons and travel to the forbidding manor of the mysterious count. But all is not well at Castle Ravenloft. To survive the twisted enigmas of Strahd and his haunted home, the adventurers must confront the dark secrets in their own hearts and find a way to shift from strangers to comrades—before the mists of Barovia claim them forever.

Written by Delilah S. Dawson, acclaimed author of the New York Times bestseller Star Wars: Phasma, as well as Star Wars Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade, Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Black Spire, Guillotine, Bloom, The Violence, Camp Scare, Mine, Midnight at the Houdini, Disney Mirrorverse: Pure of Heart, the Minecraft Mob Squad series, and more, this classic adventure is sure to enthrall both new and old D&D fans alike.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!