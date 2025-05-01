Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Twitch, VidCon, YouTube | Tagged: VidCon 2025

VidCon Announces First Inductees To Their New Hall of Fame

Good Mythical Morning, Smosh, Grace Helbig, Joey Graceffa, Tyler Oakley, Rosanna Pansino, and Hank Green announced for VidCon Hall of Fame

Article Summary VidCon launches its first-ever Hall of Fame honoring digital content pioneers and icons in online video.

Inductees include Good Mythical Morning, Smosh, Grace Helbig, Joey Graceffa, Tyler Oakley, and more.

The Hall of Fame celebration will take place at VidCon’s Opening Night on June 19, 2025.

Honorees will receive custom jerseys, hats, and awards displayed for fans during VidCon’s expo days.

VidCon has announced that they will be starting a new addition to the convention in the form of an official Hall of Fame. The first inductees are some of the original trailblazers and prominent figures who established the foundation of what we consider online video content. The full list includes Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal of Good Mythical Morning, Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla from Smosh, comedian Grace Helbig, volgger Joey Graceffa, LGBTQ+ creator and activist Tyler Oakley, actress and host Rosanna Pansino, and VidCon co-founder and content creator Hank Green. We have more details from today's announcement for you here.

VidCon Hall of Fame

The inaugural "Hall of Fame" class will be recognized for the significant impact they've had on digital culture, fandom, and the creator economy as a whole, and their influence on VidCon itself over the years. From comedy to vlogging to lifestyle content, they each represent different verticals and how far the industry has come over the last 20 years. VidCon's inaugural "Hall of Fame" induction coincides with the milestone 20th anniversary of YouTube.

The ceremony will take place during VidCon's Opening Night Celebration on Thursday, June 19, and will be open to all VidCon badge holders. As part of the ceremony, each honoree will receive a customized VidCon Hall of Fame jersey, baseball hat, and award, which will be displayed on the Expo Hall floor on Friday and Saturday, so fans can snap a photo.

"Years ago, we sang a song at VidCon about every content creator's worst existential fear: the inevitable fade into irrelevance," said honorees Rhett & Link. "Somehow, against all odds and the Internet's better judgment, we have managed to continue living our dream for two decades. We're honored that our long journey, which has given at least one of us some gray hair, was enough to land us a spot on the VidCon Hall of Fame."

"VidCon has always been the premier event celebrating all aspects of the creator economy," said Sarah Tortoreti, Vice President, VidCon. "By introducing a way to honor these iconic creators in our new VidCon Hall of Fame, we are recognizing their contribution to the evolution of digital culture and their instrumental impact on pop culture and fandom."

